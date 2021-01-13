PROVIDENCE — A 28-year-old former Charlestown resident has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison for the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in 2018.
A judge sentenced the man, Angelo Fraley, last week to serve 25 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. Under the conditions of the sentence, Fraley is expected to serve 12 years with the remainder of the sentence suspended pending completion of a probationary period upon release.
Court records show that Fraley will also be required to comply with a court order restricting him from contacting the victim, must complete court-mandated counseling and must meet all statutory requirements relating to sex offender registration.
“The defendant’s reprehensible conduct warranted the lengthy sentence imposed by the court and sends a message that perpetrators of sexual violence will be held accountable for the terrible trauma they inflict upon their victims,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “I am grateful to the victim for her courage and to the University of Rhode Island Police Department for their work in support of this successful prosecution.”
Fraley was found guilty on Oct. 30 of first-degree sexual assault following a jury-waived trial presided over by Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg.
During the trial, prosecutors provided evidence that on June 30, 2015, Fraley sexually assaulted the victim near an abandoned building in close proximity to the beach at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus in Narragansett.
On the day of the assault, Fraley, the victim, and a group of friends had spent time together at a beach in North Kingston. After a few hours, the group decided to relocate to a beach near the URI Narragansett Bay Campus in Narragansett and during the evening, the group of friends dispersed. Court documents said at that point Fraley and the victim remained in the vicinity of the beach, where he then sexually assaulted her.
