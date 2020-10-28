A judge has found a Charlestown man guilty in the 2015 sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at a Narragansett beach.
The man, 27-year-old Angelo Fraley, was found guilty last Friday of one count of first-degree sexual assault. Fraley, who was 22 when the assault occurred, has remained out on court-ordered home confinement since posting a $30,000 bond following his initial arrest in September 2015.
The conviction came following a trial before Rhode Island Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg. He had waived his right to a jury trial in the case.
“This verdict should send a strong message that perpetrators of sexual violence will be held accountable for the terrible trauma they inflict upon their victims,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. “It is my hope that this outcome represents a positive step forward in the ongoing healing process for the victim and her loved ones.”
A status date will be set to schedule possible post-trial motions or a potential sentencing hearing.
During the trial, the state's argument said that on June 30, 2015, Fraley sexually assaulted the victim near an abandoned building near the beach at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus in Narragansett.
On the day of the assault, officials said Fraley and the victim spent time together with a group of friends at the beach in Narragansett. During the evening, the group of friends dispersed, while Fraley and the victim remained in the vicinity of the beach where he then sexually assaulted her.
The University of Rhode Island Police Department led the investigation, which ended with Fraley's arrest on Sept. 9, 2015.
