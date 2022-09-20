CHARLESTOWN — Rhode Island State Police charged a 25-year-old local man with murder following the death of a woman found at a Biscuit City Road home on Monday.
State police charged the man, Alex S. Rolin, of 279 Biscuit City Road in Charlestown, with murder following an investigation into a suspicious death that appeared to stem from a domestic disturbance at Rolin’s address. He was arraigned in 4th Division District on Tuesday.
Officials identified the victim on Tuesday morning as 45-year-old Gyra Pihlkrantz, who lived at the same address.
State police said in a press release that officers were called to the home, located at the southern end of the road near the intersection with Wordens Pond Road, around 10 a.m. Monday for reports of a disturbance.
The police said Charlestown police, fire and ambulance personnel all responded to the home and attempted to provide Pihlkrantz aid after she had suffered a life-threatening stab wound. She was taken by ambulance to South County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Members of the Rhode Island State Police Detective Bureau responded and conducted an investigation that determined Rolin allegedly used an unidentified object to stab Pihlkrantz in the chest. He was taken into custody without further incident, the police said.
Further details of the case, including the motive for the stabbing, were not released. State police said the case remains under investigation.
— Jason Vallee
