WARWICK — A Charlestown man is facing charges after the police said the man struck another car while driving along Interstate 95 around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, causing a second car to crash off the highway and killing a 17-year-old Warwick teenager.
Rhode Island State Police announced on Sunday that they had arrested 30-year-old Aramis Segura, of Charlestown, at his home after obtaining a warrant following the crash. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, obstruction of justice and driving when license is suspended.
Bail was set at $10,000 surety, according to Rhode Island judicial records, although he was also charged as a bail violator in connection with a 2016 conviction of breaking and entering and remains in custody in lieu of bond as a result.
“Our condolences go to the loved ones of the victim for their loss,” said Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety, in a press release. “The investigating troopers worked very hard to quickly apprehend the suspect and we are working with the Attorney General’s office to ensure that justice is served.”
A preliminary investigation determined that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a Mercedes driven by Segura was traveling along I-95 South in Warwick when he struck a Nissan driven by a 17-year-old from Warwick. The collision forced both cars off the road, with the Nissan striking a tree and rolling onto its roof.
The driver of the Nissan was killed as a result of the crash, state police said. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
The police said Segura fled the scene, running from the crash on foot, but troopers were able to use vehicle data to tie Segura directly to the crash. He was located at his home later in Charlestown later in the day, and he was taken into custody without further incident, the police said.
Segura was arraigned at state police barracks and also presented as a Superior Court probation violator as a result of the previous conviction, which occurred in 2019.
The case remains under investigation. Segura remained in state custody Monday morning at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston as he awaited a formal arraignment and bail hearing, state records show.
