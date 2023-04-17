PROVIDENCE — A Charlestown man who is already registered as a sex offender for three separate prior convictions in Rhode Island will face federal charges in an unrelated matter after he was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.
Court officials said a jury returned the indictment last week against 37-year-old Patrick K. Beattie, charging him with two counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The charges stem from an investigation into information received by Beattie’s probation officer that he was in possession of child pornography despite court orders, including one from 2022, that explicitly forbid him from accessing certain content or accessing specific devices.
“It was alleged that Beattie possessed an internet-connected smartphone in violation of the terms of his court-imposed probation,” said Jim Martin, a spokesman with U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.
Beattie is a level III sex offender, having been convicted in Rhode Island on three separate occasions. He was previously convicted on child pornography charges in April 2017, March 2022 and January 2023.
Court documents show that Beattie was released on bond following his latest arrest and was sentenced in January to two years in prison, with the time served suspended pending two years of probation. It was unclear in court documents whether the federal charges would result in any further violations on a state level.
According to court documents, officials conducted an unannounced visit at Beattie’s Charlestown home on Feb. 10, which was permitted as a result of his previous convictions. During the home visit, Beattie was found to be in possession of a smartphone and a court authorized search of the phone revealed “child pornography involving prepubescent minors.”
Beattie was arraigned on Friday and ordered detained in federal custody without bond. He has not entered any pleas.
Officials said the case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in partnership with the Charlestown Police Department, Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.