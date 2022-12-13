STONINGTON — Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses as they continue to determine the cause of a motorcycle crash Monday night that killed a 55-year Charlestown man.
State police confirmed Tuesday that the victim, George A. Werrbach suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which occurred 0.1 miles north of the Exit 91 off ramps along Interstate 95 North. He was given CPR at the scene, but suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the crash site.
State troopers, aided by members of the Old Mystic and Wequetequock fire departments and personnel with both Stonington Ambulance and Mystic River Ambulance, were called to the crash just after 11:30 p.m. after passing motorists reported it.
A preliminary investigation determined that Werrbach was driving his 2019 Harley Davidson north along the highway when he veered off the right shoulder and struck the metal guardrail on the side of the highway. The crash threw Werrbach from the motorcycle and caused significant injuries, the police said.
There was no indication that anyone else was involved, the police said. It is still unclear what had caused him to lose control, and state police were unable to comment Tuesday on whether the inclement weather and freezing temperatures may have played a role.
The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.
— Jason Vallee
