CHARLESTOWN — A 26-year-old man suffered severe burns to his face and body Tuesday after attempting to use gasoline to ignite an outdoor fire despite damp conditions, leading his clothes to light ablaze.
Charlestown police, firefighters and ambulance rescue crews were called to a home at 4247 South County Trail just before 4 p.m. after dispatchers received reports from a neighbor of a fire and possible explosion that had occurred outside the home.
Firefighters and emergency responders arrived to find the victim, a 26-year-old man, standing among the remnants of a fire with severe burns to his face and body, according to Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta.
“Police observed that the victims' pants, shoes and shirt were all on the ground burned,” Paliotta said.
An investigation determined that the man, who was not identified, had been attempting to ignite a pile of wet cardboard and brush using gas. When attempting to light the fire, the blaze rapidly flared and climbed to the victim, catching his clothes on fire, according to police and fire reports.
The victim was able to remove the clothing himself, but not before suffering the severe burns. He was tended to at the scene and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment at the Burn Center.
The fire was quickly extinguished and any remnants cleared shortly thereafter, officials said.
— Jason Vallee
