STONINGTON — A Charlestown man who police said chased a 12-year-old boy riding a bike in May and struck him with a car after the bicyclist had allegedly made inappropriate comments toward the man’s friends moments before was arrested Monday and faces several charges.
The man, 20-year-old Troy N. Lowe, was arrested in Westerly as a fugitive from justice and was returned to Stonington police on Monday to answer to a warrant. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and evading responsibility.
Lowe posted a $50,000 court-set bond following his arrest and was released. He is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 10, according to Stonington police records.
The arrest warrant for Lowe was applied for following an investigation into a May 14 incident that took place near the entrance to Connors & O’Brien Marina on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck. According to police, multiple witnesses reported that the boy had been riding his bicycle and made some inappropriate and offensive comments toward patrons at the marina.
Lowe, who is a friend of one of those the boy had addressed, was in his car nearby and overheard the comments.
The police said Lowe then backed his car into the boy’s bike twice. The police said the boy then rode toward the nearby marina lot because he was aware of a security camera there.
Lowe followed the boy in his car, according to the arrest affidavit, and then struck the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the boy to fall to the ground. He suffered noticeable bruising, the police said, but declined medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.