CHARLESTOWN — An early morning fire caused significant damage to a Crossland Street home Thursday morning, but officials said residents were able to escape the blaze uninjured.
Firefighters with the Charlestown-Richmond Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Cross' Mills Fire Department were called around 4:30 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at 42 Crossland Street, a residential neighborhood located off South county Road. Charlestown police and members of the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service also responded.
Charlestown Police Chief Don Rathbone said police arrived first, with an officer reporting that the fire was showing from a deck and the right side of the one-story ranch home. He said by the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had already extended into the kitchen area through a sliding glass door that failed as a result of the heat.
Occupants of the home had already evacuated by the time the first officer arrived. No injuries were reported to the occupants or responding firefighters.
With mutual aid from the Hope Valley-Wyoming, Dunn's Corners and Ashaway fire departments, Rathbone said responders were able to bring the blaze in control quickly and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
“Firefighters inside performed ventilation and pulled down the ceilings to extinguish the fire that had extended into the attic,” Rathbone said. “There was heavy fire damage to the exterior wall and kitchen, and heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.”
Residents would be expected to be displaced for some time, officials said, and were put in touch with the American Red Cross.
The blaze has been determined accidental, but the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing to try and pinpoint the exact cause and origin, officials said.
