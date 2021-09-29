CHARLESTOWN — A local police detective has been placed on administrative leave from the Charlestown Police Department after turning himself in to police Monday on charges related to a domestic incident at his Westerly home.
Rhode Island judicial records show that the detective, 57-year-old Westerly resident Kevin Ryan, was charged and arraigned on Monday in Fourth Division District Court on one count of domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. He did not enter a plea during his initial appearance and was released on personal recognizance.
Ryan was also issued a no-contact order barring him from communication with his wife, who was identified as the victim, and was told to vacate the Cross Street home that they share. He is due back in court on Oct. 8.
According to police and court records, the charges stem from a domestic disturbance that occurred at Ryan’s Cross Street home around 8 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument turned physical.
Ryan was not at his home when Westerly officers arrived, the police said, and officers were not initially able to locate him. He was eventually found with the assistance of Charlestown police and turned himself in.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Town of Charlestown acknowledged the incident and said it will follow all procedures outlined in state guidelines to determine that the matter is handled appropriately.
“On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Charlestown Police Department learned that Charlestown Police Officer Detective Kevin Ryan was involved in an incident in Westerly that involved local police,” the statement reads. “Subsequently, Mr. Ryan was placed on administrative leave, in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Rhode Island Law Officer’s Bill of Rights. The town and the police department will await the outcome of the Westerly Police Department’s investigation. The officer will remain on leave until the investigation and/or adjudication have concluded.”
