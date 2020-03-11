RICHMOND — Five people are facing charges after reports of a large fight at a waste service business Saturday led to a coordinated response from three police departments.
Richmond police, assisted by officers with the Hopkinton and Charlestown police departments, were called to the RPE Waste Services property at 9 New Kings Factory road around 6:30 p.m. after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a fight in progress, according to police.
Officers arrived to find a group of people including five that Richmond police said had been involved in physical encounters following a verbal argument between two women.
Richmond police said an argument in the RPE Waste Services lot between 52-year-old Hope K. Verone, of 17 South Drive in Ashaway, and 23-year-old Brittany L. Moore, of 3 Turano Drive in Westerly, quickly turned physical.
"Several of the people involved suffered visible minor injuries, so Hope Valley Ambulance Corps responded to render aid," Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson said in a press release. Those injured were treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital, officials said.
Verone and Moore were each charged with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct, and each was issued a summons to appear in Fourth Division District Court for arraignment.
The police also filed charges of simple assault and battery against 57-year-old Robert S. Reposa, of 12 High St. in Ashaway, who was also released on a promise to appear. The police said Kyle R. Roode, 52, and Justin Roode, 24, both of Hopkinton, were each also summonsed on one count of disorderly conduct.
