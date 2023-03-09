Sunday marks the start of daylight savings time in New England, and fire officials across the region are urging residents that as they change their clocks, it may also be time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. With many alarms these days, a new battery may not be necessary yet, but officials said it is important to test and make sure detectors are working. The American Red Cross said it is also a good opportunity for families to discuss fire escape plans.
“As many as seven people die in this country every day from a home fire, but smoke alarms cut your risk in half,” said Rebecca Johnson, regional disaster officer with the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island region. “Protect your household this weekend. Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms.”
The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year and most of them are home fires. To help prevent fire-related deaths and injuries, the Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign with community partners in 2014 to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.
— Jason Vallee
