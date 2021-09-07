RICHMOND — The residents of a home along Buttonwoods Road have been displaced following a Tuesday afternoon fire that erupted within a woodworking shop in the basement of the home.
Hope Valley firefighters, aided by members of the Carolina and Ashaway fire departments as well as personnel with Hope Valley Ambulance, responded to a home at 80 Buttonwoods Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Tankers with the Charlestown-Richmond and Union fire departments also responded but were returned to service quickly, officials said.
Hope Valley Fire Chief Justin Lee said a resident of the home was working in his yard at the time and had stepped inside to find the fire. He was able to notify firefighters and evacuate without issue, Lee said. No injuries were reported in the response.
“The fire caused some moderate damage to the wood shop in a basement section, as well as to a bedroom above,” Lee said. “There was also smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.”
The fire is not considered to be suspicious, officials said, but the exact cause remains under investigation through the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The raised ranch, which was built in 1987, was purchased by current owner Robert A. Palmiere in 2004, according to Richmond GIS records.
