CHARLESTOWN — A brush fire in a wooded area along the Charlestown-Hopkinton line that was discovered Sunday and contained following a response that involved mutual aid from Pawcatuck to Exeter had been burning for as long as a day before it was found, officials said.
Firefighters with the Charlestown, Carolina, Hope Valley-Wyoming and Ashaway fire departments were all dispatched early Sunday morning following reports of unknown smoke visible by a caller from Alton-Bradford Road in Ashaway. As firefighters were en route, a second caller along Buckeye Brook Road in Charlestown called dispatchers and reported seeing ash in the air.
Firefighters were able to locate the fire in a woodland section off of Burdickville Road and determined that a large section of land had been impacted, calling on surrounding towns to aid in the extensive response that was needed. The brush fire impacted lands on both the Hopkinton and Charlestown sides of the Pawcatuck River and was doused Sunday, but will need to continue to be monitored through the week.
The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, although early indications were that the fire may have started with a campfire that was not fully extinguished.
“The area where the fire burned will be monitored over the next several days,” fire officials said in a Facebook post following the response. “Unfortunately, we all know how dry it’s been in our area, and until this region sees a significant amount of rainfall, this type of incident is just a campfire that gets out of control or a misplaced firework away from happening again. If the wind conditions were worse this incident would have been completely different.”
The Sunday response required a regional response that took much of the day and included participation of 20 organizations or agencies to complete.
Firefighters with the Ashaway, Hope Valley, Charlestown, Carolina, North Stonington, Dunn’s Corners, Misquamicut, Westerly, Union, Exeter #2, West Greenwich, Kingston, Pawcatuck, Wequetequock and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management fire departments were all involved in extinguishing the blaze. Members of the Hopkinton and Charlestown police, Rhode Island State Police and Charlestown Ambulance all provided aid on scene as well, while the Providence Canteen worked to provide food, water and other relief services for responders.
The volunteer response wasn’t without challenges, but aside from some minor symptoms of exhaustion that would be expected, officials indicated that there were no serious injuries to report.
The brush fire is only one of several that has been reported throughout the region in the past week as firefighters have dealt with ongoing drought at the tail end of hot weather. North Stonington firefighters on Sunday also worked on a regional response along Button Road in their town for a hay fire impacting about a 20-foot by 20-foot section of land, but the fire was extinguished without issue or injury, officials said.
On Monday, area agencies were busy again as Charlestown and Dunn’s Corners firefighters responded to Matthius Lane for reports of a brush fire that was threatening to extend to a building. That fire was controlled without any serious damage or injury as well.
Hopkinton officials also found themselves educating members of the public after two separate responses to illegal burns, which are considerably more dangerous in times of drought. Both occurred Monday evening after the sun had set, with trash burning at one home in town and residents also burning furniture at a different location.
Due to safety hazards, both fires were extinguished by fire department order.
