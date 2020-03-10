WESTERLY — A 22-year-old Bradford man is facing charges after the police said an investigation revealed he had been stealing items including checks from his neighbor's mail and had used a digital deposit system to redirect money into his own account.
The man, Donald Hubert, of 10 Church Street, Apt. 2B, was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court on Friday on charges of forgery or counterfeiting and use of a computer for fraudulent purposes. He was later released on a promise to appear and is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on May 29, according to judicial records.
Westerly police said the victim, a 72-year-old woman, called officers in November to report that someone may be stealing her checks. She told police that she had recently canceled two rent checks valued at $641 each after neither was received as expected.
"The woman was able to get a check in person, but as she reviewed her records she realized there was another set of missing checks from Beacon Mutual that had been cashed worth $420.78," Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
Detectives were able to use information from the checks to identify Hubert, a second-floor neighbor of the victim. The police said it was determined he had taken her checks directly from her mailbox and used a federal banking account out of Georgia to cash the checks into his account through electronic deposit.
The police said Hubert admitted to the mail thefts when approached and was arrested without further incident. The victim and Hubert were not close, the police said, and she knew him only as a neighbor.
It marked the second time in under a month that a local resident was charged with stealing mail to commit financial fraud, the police said. In February, Pierce Street resident Casey E. Gentile, 39, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a stolen credit card after the police said she stole a neighbor's debit card and proceeded to use it on more than $3,000 worth of purchases and cash withdrawals.
Lacey cautioned that while mail theft has not been a major issue in the region, residents should remain alert.
"For many, it's a crime of opportunity," he said. "Our advice is to collect mail at the earliest possible convenience and don't wait to reach out if you feel something might be stolen or missing."
