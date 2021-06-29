WESTERLY — A Bradford man is facing charges following an early June standoff at his Canterbury Drive home in which the police said he broke multiple second-floor windows and threw several objects, including knives, swords and a rifle, at officers.
Westerly police charged the man, 57-year-old Manuel Valles, with four counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Valles, who the police said has received mental health treatment, was released after booking and is expected to appear in Fourth Division District Court at a later date.
The charges stem from a nearly four-hour standoff that took place at his home at 29 Canterbury Drive on June 3. The standoff ended when a tactical team that entered the building found him hiding in a crawl space on the second floor.
He was taken to Westerly Hospital for mental evaluation and treatment, but police said there were no physical injuries to Valles or anyone else from either the incident or response.
“Our assigned mental health clinician was on scene and she was able to certify him prior to us detaining him,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said following the incident.
According to the police, officers were dispatched to the home just before 10 a.m. after receiving a phone call reporting that Valles had barricaded himself on the second-floor of the home and was screaming, yelling and giving orders to anyone he could see from the second-floor window. Lacey said Valles' wife, concerned because of past mental health issues and PTSD, alerted police and requested assistance.
When officers arrived, the police said Valles broke the windows and began throwing numerous objects outside, including swords and knives, while threatening officers. The police said he also showed a rifle, pointing it out the window, but did not fire it and eventually threw it at officers as well.
