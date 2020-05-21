STONINGTON — Efforts to locate a missing Stonington woman on Thursday led to the discovery of a body along the Connecticut side of the Pawcatuck River.
Westerly, Pawcatuck and North Stonington firefighters began a search on land for 76-year-old Stoninton resident Evelina Gaccione on Wednesday afternoon after it was reported to police that she had been not been seen in more than 24 hours. The departments searched several locations Wednesday evening before eventually calling off efforts due to darkness, both Westerly Fire Chief John Mackay and Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns said.
The fire chiefs said the search resumed on Thursday morning, with all three departments deploying both land- and water-based search teams based on new information provided by police. The effort led to Westerly firefighters discovering a body on the Stonington side of the river.
"The person was removed from the water by Pawcatuck’s boat and transported to shore on the Stonington side of the river," Mackay said.
Emergency officials with multiple departments confirmed that the body found is believed to be that of Gaccione and that the search has ended. Stonington police have not identified the person found and have said only that the matter remains under investigation.
Additional information was not immediately available. Stonington police indicated that they would release more information as the case continues.
