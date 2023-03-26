Wheeler Boys Basketball: Wheeler finished 17-7 for its most wins since the 1996-97 season. Wheeler advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division V state tournament. The Lions were unbeaten in ECC Division IV (8-0) and reached the semifinals of the ECC Division II tournament.

Stonington Boys Indoor Track: Stonington claimed its second Class S state championship and hurdler Josh Mooney earned All-America honors. Stonington compiled 72 points to beat Bloomfield by 20 for the state title. Mooney won two events while Ryan Gruczka won one. Mooney finished third in the 60 hurdles at the New Balance Nationals. He won the 55 hurdles at the New Englands and State Open.

Westerly Boys Swimming: Westerly captured the Division II championship after compiling a 5-0 record during the dual-meet season. Jack Kenyon won the 500 freestyle and the Bulldogs finished first in two relays and third in another en route to the title.

Chariho Boys hockey: The Narragansett-Chariho co-op squad reached the semifinals of the Division II playoffs before losing to Portsmouth. Narragansett-Chariho finished 11-6-1.

