CORNWALL, Conn. — A Connecticut man got the surprise of his life after he noticed a light on in his mother’s car Friday night.
When Cody Gillotti went to investigate, he discovered the intruder wasn’t your average prowler — it was a hungry black bear looking for food.
“I knew something was in it, I just didn’t know what,” Gillotti told NBC Connecticut. “It looked like a teenage kid that just passed out in his car after a long night of partying and his mom caught him.”
The bruin had destroyed the inside of Gillotti’s truck and then moved to his mother’s car outside their Cornwall home. Gillotti called the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and an officer arrived and got the bear to flee by opening the car door with a rope and firing a round from a bean bag gun.
“Unfortunately the car is completely wrecked,” Gillotti said. “There’s pretty much no interior left.”
— Associated Press
