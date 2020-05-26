WESTERLY — A Beacon Street man is facing charges after the police said a family member discovered he had sexual relations with a 12-year-old relative.
Westerly police arrested the man, 62-year-old Ronald Frederi Young, just after 6 p.m. on Friday almost immediately following the incident. Young was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court on Tuesday on one count of first-degree child molestation and was ordered held without bond, according to Rhode Island judicial records.
The police said Young was responsible for watching the victim and three younger children when a caregiver caught him in the act. The police said the victim was known to Young and the courts have since issued a no-contact order.
Rhode Island’s online court records did not have any additional information regarding the case. Young remains in custody at the Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston.
— Jason Vallee
