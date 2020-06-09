WESTERLY — A resident of the Babcock Village Apartments is facing gun and drug charges after the police said an employee discovered a .32-caliber Remington semi-automatic handgun last week when she was called to his room.
Westerly police charged 54-year-old Gregg J. Servidio last week with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, firing in a compact area and possession of a controlled substance.
Servidio was released on personal recognizance, according to Rhode Island court records, but is due back before a judge in Fourth Division District Court on Friday for a bail hearing. The case has also been referred to Rhode Island Superior Court for a felony screening in August.
The police said Servidio was charged on a warrant following two separate incidents that occurred on May 31 and June 1. He was taken to a nearby hospital for mental health evaluation following both calls, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said, but was charged based on concerns discovered during the course of an investigation last Monday.
"We want to be clear that there was never any perceived threat to residents, but given the circumstances we applied for a warrant if for no other reason than to at least get him the appropriate help," Lacey said last week.
According to police, Servidio was taken into custody on June 1 following a 30-minute response to the Cross Street housing complex after an employee who had been called to assist Servidio in his room saw a .32-caliber Remington semi-automatic handgun.
Lacey said multiple units responded after an employee notified dispatchers that she had been called by Servidio, who pulled out a bag during a conversation with the employee, exposing the gun and telling her he intended to unload it then give it to her.
Officers immediately secured the surrounding apartments by briefly evacuating neighbors. He said Servidio was cooperative with police and turned over the gun without issue.
Lacey said the response to Servidio's first floor room was the second in under 24 hours for the department. On May 31, police were called to the facility after Servidio contacted dispatchers to complain someone was outside Servidio's window and had pointed a gun at him. The police found no evidence to support Servidio's claim and learned upon speaking with the man that he had used methamphetamines.
Servidio was taken to an area hospital following the Sunday incident, but the police said he was later released and continued to experience paranoia when he returned to his apartment. After believing he saw a man with a gun again, the police said he fired one shot through his window, with the bullet going directly into the ground just outside his apartment.
The bullet hole was discovered during the Monday investigation, the police said. Servidio's window blinds were closed at the time he claimed to see the person with a gun. The police also discovered a small, personal use amount of methamphetamines during their investigation, Lacey said.
Servidio was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a result of a conviction in 1988. He was convicted of possession of cocaine and two counts of manufacturing or delivery of cocaine after pleading no contest to the charges. Servidio was sentenced to serve five years in prison, but was later released following a year served, state records show.
The arrest comes just six months after 66-year-old Joseph Giachello, then a resident of the complex, open fired a .38-caliber revolver in the main office on Dec. 19, killing the office manager and injuring the facility manager and a resident. Giachello then returned to his room and took his own life, the police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.