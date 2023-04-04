STONINGTON — A Pawcatuck man died Tuesday morning in a car crash along I-95 South just past the Exit 91 offramp.
Police and fire department sources confirmed that the victim died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. The name of the man has not been released and Connecticut State Police were notifying next of kin Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
State Police and emergency personnel with the Wequetequock and Old Mystic fire departments, Stonington Ambulance Corps and Mystic River Ambulance were dispatched to I-95 South between Exit 91 and Exit 90 for reports of a crash involving entrapment. The crash caused police to close the highway, diverting traffic at Exit 91 in order to allow for response and cleanup.
“Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown at this time,” state police said in a statement just after the accident.
Members of the C.A.R.S. Unit, which specializes in accident reconstruction, responded to assist with the investigation. State police did not release any additional information.
For drivers in the region, the crash caused considerable delays, with some motorists reporting waits of two hours to exit the highway. The problem was exacerbated by downed wires along Route 1 in the Quiambaug section of town, which forced Stonington police and fire officials to close the roadway in the area of Lords Hill Road for repairs.
The two incidents caused considerable traffic on side roads as well, with congestion continuing into rush hour.
— Jason Vallee
