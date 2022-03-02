STONINGTON — Officers have apprehended at least one suspect following reports of gunshots being fired when the police said three people attempted to burglarize a home on Liberty Street on Tuesday night.
Stonington police said that as of Wednesday morning, the department had completed its search with the assistance of several surrounding agencies including use of a K-9 unit. The police and Stonington Public Schools said in a message to parents that there is no threat to the general public.
“The Stonington Police Department along with other assisting agencies have completed their search at this time, with a suspect being apprehended,” Youth Officer Kerry Browning said in a message to schools that was shared with parents. “While the incident is still under investigation, it is safe for children to attend school this morning.”
It is unclear whether the person or persons apprehended are facing charges. The names of those involved have not been released.
Stonington police were called to a home at 120 Liberty St. in Pawcatuck, just north of the intersection with Thompson Street, for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found the incident involved an attempted burglary, the police said, and three subjects were being sought after fleeing on foot.
Neighbors were notified of the incident, the police said, and were told “not to answer the door for anyone but police” on Wednesday night as a search was conducted in partnership with surrounding agencies including a Connecticut State Police K-9 unit. The Pawcatuck Fire Department’s drone was also requested to provide assistance with the search efforts.
No injuries have been reported in the incident or response.
Further details have not been released. The police said the case remains under investigation.
