STONINGTON — A 21-year-old Ashaway woman was killed and her 23-year-old passenger was seriously injured early Sunday morning when her car crashed head-on into a tree along Interstate 95.
The community has come together early this week in an effort to aid the family of Samatha Lynn Stone, who was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries. A Go Fund Me page started on behalf of the family had already raised $10,035 by noon on Tuesday as members of the community sought to help provide for burial costs and other expenses.
“Our family is in complete disbelief that this is reality,” said Melissa Avery on the Go Fund Me page. “We need your help to lay our sweet Sammy to rest. Anything helps and means so much to my family and I.”
Connecticut State Police said a passenger in Stone’s car, 23-year-old Jason Dennis Connell, suffered serious injuries. He was found walking along the highway to seek help when emergency responders arrived and was taken to Lawrence+Memorial Hospital in New London. The injuries were not considered life threatening, state police said.
According to state police, troopers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting that a car had struck a tree head-on along I-95 South near Exit 91, and that a man was walking along the highway.
Officers arrived to find Connell searching for help and he was given immediate medical attention.
A preliminary investigation determined that Stone had been driving her 2013 Ford Focus southbound when she lost control of the car and crashed off the left side of the highway before striking a tree in the center median.
Connecticut State Police said the cause of the crash remains unknown and the case is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop E barracks at 860-848-6500.
Those hoping to aid the family may do so through the Go Fund Me site at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-my-family-lay-sam-to-rest?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2YqYJ8v8tmVTBvj_VKQxJu7xhYtT_0c8E5tF1O6GKAS4oX6Ihn2wqa2_Y&mibextid=Zxz2cZ.
