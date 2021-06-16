HOPKINTON — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire Tuesday that erupted inside a Main Street industrial building with the help of mutual aid.
Members of the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Department and a Hope Valley ladder truck responded to 405 Main Street around 11 a.m. after receiving a box alarm, officials said. Responding firefighters reported before even arriving at the scene that there was a plume of smoke coming from the building and requested a second alarm to activate a mutual aid response.
With the aid of firefighters from the Hope Valley, Westerly, Richmond-Carolina, Dunn’s Corners, Charlestown, North Stonington and Pawcatuck fire departments, responders were able to isolate the fire and extinguish the blaze in about an hour. Firefighters were also aided by staff with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection, Hopkinton police and a town building official.
No injuries were reported in the response.
According to Hopkinton property records, the industrial/manufacturing site was purchased by 405 Main Ashaway LLC in 2018. It has served as home to Environmetals LLC since late 2017.
Officials said in a press release that the scene was turned over to the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but officials confirmed that it was not considered suspicious.
— Jason Vallee
