WESTERLY — An Ashaway man has been ordered held without bond after local police said he sold fentanyl to an undercover buyer on three separate occasions in January.
Joshua D. Decelles, 35, of 148B Chase Hill Road, was taken into custody in late February after he was stopped for an unrelated traffic offense in Hopkinton. Decelles was then turned over to Westerly police and arraigned on three counts of sale of narcotics during a Feb. 28 arraignment hearing in Fourth Division District Court.
He has a lengthy criminal history, Rhode Island court records show, and was held without bond as a violator.
According to a Westerly police report, Decelles was identified during a local drug investigation in December and on three occasions in January, the police said an undercover buyer met with Decelles and purchased 3 grams of what was identified to the buyer as fentanyl-laced heroin.
All three transactions took place in Westerly and were witnessed by detectives, the police said. Both field testing and Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said further evaluation by the state laboratory determined the product to be fentanyl.
The department obtained a warrant, but officers were unable to locate Decelles until the traffic stop in Hopkinton, Lacey said.
Decelles did not enter a plea at his initial hearing and is due back for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
— Jason Vallee
