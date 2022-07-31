CHARLESTOWN — A fire at an apartment complex on Castle Way Saturday evening has left at several people displaced and caused minor smoke damage to several apartment units, officials said.
Firefighters with the Charlestown-Richmond Fire District and Cross’ Mills Fire Department, aided by mutual aid with the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department, Charlestown police and personnel with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service, were called to reports of a possible fire in a shed behind a multi-family building around 8:45 p.m.
Arriving firefighters determined the fire had ignited within an attached utility room and the fire had extended into a portion of the attic over several condos.
“At this time, bystanders were attempting to minimize the spread of the fire with a garden hose,” the department Cross’ Mills Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters were able to evacuate any residents from the home — most had already exited before officials arrived — and a full response helped to prevent the blaze from spreading further.
Fire officials said there were no injuries reported in either the initial incident or response. There was damage to several aspects of the building, but officials said they expected that damage could be repaired.
The American Red Cross responded and is helping at least one of the residents following the fire.
“While several occupants were displaced, no serious injuries were reported,” the department said. “All fire units were clear of the scene shortly before midnight, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshals Office.”
