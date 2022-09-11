WESTERLY — More than three and a half years after a grey Saab plunged into the Pawcatuck River shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the missing car has been located and removed.
As it turns out, it had found a home along the eastern bank and stayed in downtown Pawcatuck all along.
Westerly and Stonington police and fire officials aided in the removal of the 2007 Saab on Friday after the car was discovered just a short distance from the original crash site. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the plates an vehicle identification numbers all matched, and the vehicle was turned over to Stonington police, who served as the lead agency.
"It was a section of river that is usually quite deep, so it took some time and a super low tide for it to finally be found," Gingerella said.
The car was initially lost on Jan. 1, 2019, when then 23-year-old Providence resident Andreas Berry Barbero drove down Cogswell Street in Pawcatuck and into the river directly behind the Malted Barley. Kyle Driscoll, a Malted Barley bartender, heard the crash and jumped into the river to pull Barbero to safety through a broken driver's side window.
No one was injured and Barbero was initially charged with driving under the influence, although the charges were later dropped or the case sealed, Connecticut judicial records show.
There was a heavy rain at the time and search teams were forced to wait until daylight to begin the recovery effort, but a strong current and high water levels made locating the car difficult.
Despite several extensive searches over a weeklong effort including shoreline inspections and assistance from sonar and a Connecticut State Police dive team, officials were unable to locate the car. With no safety or environmental hazards remaining, police eventually exhausted resources and called off the effort.
Babero's insurance from the time of the crash will ultimately be responsible for removal costs, officials said. The case is now considered closed.
