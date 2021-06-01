Connecticut state troopers responded to more than twice as many accidents during their Memorial Day weekend enforcement than they did a year ago, but state police also had 2,300 fewer calls for service overall in a busy first holiday since the CDC updated recommendations for those who have been vaccinated.
During the Memorial Day weekend enforcement, which ran from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Connecticut State Police said the number of calls for assistance and total violations saw a significant reduction as a result of lower-than-expected traffic. State police said although it remained a busy travel weekend, many plans may have been impacted by adverse weather.
“The cool, rainy weather throughout the weekend likely affected these statistics as beach, cookout and party plans may have been canceled,” the agency said in a press release.
The number of total calls for service saw the most significant reduction, with year-over-year numbers falling drastically when compared to both 2020 and pre-pandemic travel in 2019. The agency reported a total of 5,636 calls for service, a significant decline when compared to the 7,963 calls during the early stages of the pandemic last year and over 7,500 the year before that.
The number of motor vehicle violations also dropped significantly when compared to past years, with just 939 total violations and 379 speeding tickets issued over the weekend. In comparison, the agency issued citations for 2,017 total violations and 983 speeding tickets in 2020 and citations for 2,242 total violations and 607 speeding tickets in 2019.
The number of reported DUIs, which had risen from 20 in 2019 to 33 last year, saw a slight decline with 30 drivers charged during the course of the holiday weekend.
While citations and calls for service were down, the number of accidents rose by more than 100% over 2020 and exceeded even pre-pandemic numbers. According to state police, there were 377 accidents reported this year with 56 reported injuries and one fatality, up from 175 accidents with no fatalities in 2020 and higher than the 341 accidents reported in 2019. There was one fatality in 2019, state police said.
