Eight contractors are facing charges after officials said they failed to comply with orders from the Contractor’s Registration and Licensing Board to repair substandard work or complete unfinished projects.
The eight contractors, which include seven from Rhode Island and one from Connecticut, are charged with violating an order by the CRLB stemming from either having not performed contracted work or having performed substandard work on residential home improvement and construction projects throughout the state. In total, the contractors have failed to pay $115,715.26 in restitution to homeowners, according to a release from Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.
Four of the contractors are facing felony charges, while four others will face misdemeanor offenses.
“The defendants’ conduct has left Rhode Islanders out thousands of dollars with unfinished or substandard home repairs or improvement projects,” Neronha said. “They were given multiple opportunities to make it right, yet did nothing. Their failure to act has brought us to where we are today.”
All contractors in Rhode Island are required to register with the CRLB, which is part of the Department of Business Regulation. Members of the public may file a claim against contractors with the CRLB with allegations such as substandard or unfinished work by a contractor.
The CRLB then determines whether the contractor is properly licensed and whether the contractor performed work according to industry standards. The CRLB would then issue a final order against a contractor only after every effort is made to reach a resolution between the contractor and the complainant.
Failure to comply with a final order of the CRLB can be prosecuted as a felony in Rhode Island if the amount of the monetary judgement combined with any CRLB fine is over $5,000. Cases involving monetary judgments less than $5,000 constitute misdemeanors.
“It is important to remember that all homeowners must do their due diligence before hiring a contractor to ensure they are registered, insured and have a proven track record of doing good work,” said Elizabeth M. Tanner, Esq. Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. “Thanks to the continued close cooperation between the DBR and the AG’s office, the state is able to help protect Rhode Island’s homeowners from contractors who fail to meet the standards set by the industry.”
The following defendants were arraigned on Oct. 20 and charged with one felony count of failure to comply with a final order of the state's licensing board:
- A. Morris Williams, 61, of Central Falls, owner of Morry Remediation Solutions.
- Michael Jodoin, 46, of Cranston, owner of Green and Gray LLC.
- Jeffrey Chevette, 38, of Woonsocket, owner of JG Construction.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Roger Boisvert (age 53), of Thompson, Conn., owner of Man Around the House.
The following defendants were arraigned on Oct. 15, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with a final order of the RI Contractors Registration and Licensing Board:
- Mark St. Angelo, 55, of Smithfield, owner of St. Angelo Construction.
- Karl Hanson, 56, of Woonsocket, owner of Hanson Home Improvements.
- Russell Strickland, 50, of West Warwick, owner of Independent Paving
- Paul Badeau, 52, of Providence, owner of Northeast Construction Company.
“The Office’s investigative team did great work on these cases in partnership with the DBR,” Neronha said. “Like any business in our state, contractors need to play by the rules. When they don't, we will take action on behalf of Rhode Island consumers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.