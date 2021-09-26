HOPKINTON — A 78-year-old local man has died after the police said a tree limb fell onto him while he was out foraging for wild mushrooms on Friday.
Rhode Island State Police confirmed that the man, who was not identified but "was well known within the community,” suffered fatal injuries in the Friday incident and was found by family members who had gone to look for him.
The police said the man’s body was found around 8 p.m. in an area of woodlands located about a half mile from Kenney Hill Road.
The police said the man had gone into the woods during daylight hours in search of mushrooms. His family became concerned when he didn’t return home and began searching for him once it became dark.
A preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been using an ATV and had gotten off in an apparent effort to clear a path when the tree limbs fell, trapping him underneath and causing the fatal injuries.
— Jason Vallee
