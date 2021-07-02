STONINGTON — An unannounced compliance check at eight local businesses on Wednesday led officers to discover numerous issues with clerks not adhering to updated state laws preventing the sale of tobacco a e-cigarette products to those under the age of 21.
Stonington police, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services and state law enforcement agencies, found through a check of the stores Wednesday that 75% of clerks in the community were selling tobacco in violation of ID laws. Violations were found at six locations including Chucky's Sunoco on South Broad Street in Pawcatuck, Stonington Village Foodmart on Stonington Road, Bestway Food Store on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck, Hamm's Wine Cellar on Liberty Street, Citgo on Stonington Road in Mystic, and Mobil Mart on Whitehall Avenue in Mystic.
Compliance checks found no issues at Tate's Place on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck or Chucky's Shell on Greenmanville Avenue in Mystic.
Retailers are required by law inspect a photo ID for anyone who appears to be under the age of 30.
The six clerks in violation were each considered first time offenders, officials said, and were issued citations for sale of tobacco to a person under 21. The infraction carries a $300 penalty under Connecticut statutes.
Free online training and information about the compliance program is available at www.ct.gov/dmhas/tpep.
