HOPKINTON — Six people were taken to area hospitals with injuries including a man who suffered serious wounds following a pair of rollover crashes just moments apart along Interstate 95 northbound on Sunday afternoon.
Members of the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Department and Ashaway Ambulance Association, with mutual aid from the Hope Valley Fire Department, Hope Valley Ambulance, Westerly Ambulance Corps and Exeter Rescue, were all called to respond to mile marker two around 1:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that two cars had rolled over.
Rhode Island State Police and Hopkinton police also assisted in the response.
Ashaway Fire Chief Ronnie Sposato said before the agency had a chance to respond, dispatchers were already receiving calls reporting that a third car had rolled over, the result of a crash approximately 0.4 miles to the south along the same stretch of I-95 North.
A third crash, described as a fender bender, also occurred in the same stretch of highway during the response.
"It appears that the first crash led to a pocket of traffic that then led to the second crash a short distance away," Sposato said. "It was an undertaking because of the number of cars involved, but the volunteers and mutual aid did a great job of working together to sort it out quickly and help those who needed it."
The crash left the driver of one car with serious injuries, officials said, and both he and a second patient described as having minor injuries were taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance. Ambulance personnel also transported four others with minor injuries to Westerly Hospital. Officials said a toddler-aged child was also involved, but fortunately that child did not suffer any injuries.
All those treated for injuries were adults. Their names have not been released.
The afternoon crash caused considerable damage to the vehicles and police eventually closed the highway, redirecting motorists for approximately two hours. All lanes were reopened by mid-afternoon.
The crashes remain under investigation through Rhode Island State Police. A message seeking further details was not returned Tuesday.
