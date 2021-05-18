WESTERLY — Five people were treated for injuries following a two-car crash Sunday evening that caused a 2019 Lexus SUV to roll over along Route 1 near Chamber Way.
Westerly police said the driver of the SUV, 81-year-old Westerly resident Carolyn Longolucco, was attempting to make a left turn from Andersen Court onto Route 1 southbound when the crash occurred. A police report said an investigation found that Longolucco had driven beyond the center median and into the high-speed lane, where she was struck by 29-year-old Pierce Street resident Daniel Soria.
The police said Soria, who had three children with him at the time of the crash, attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to stop. The front end of his 2006 Saturn struck the rear passenger side of the Lexus, which caused the Lexus to lose control and roll onto its side.
The police said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but said sun glare may have played a role in obstructing sightlines.
Members of the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department responded and used the Jaws of Life tool to remove the sunroof in order to extricate Longolucco, but the police said she was awake, responsive and cooperative the entire time. She was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Soria was taken to South County Hospital and treated for a broken wrist, the police said, and the children were each taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for evaluation before they were also released, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.
First responders with the Westerly Ambulance Corps, the Ashaway Ambulance Association, Stonington Ambulance and the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service each aided in the response.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said all five passengers were properly wearing seatbelts — the children, ages 2, 3 and 7, were secured in age-appropriate booster seats as well — which played a major role in reducing potential injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time. Aspects of the crash remain under investigation.
