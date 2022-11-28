A return to a more traditional Thanksgiving celebration for many in 2022 led to a busy weekend for Connecticut State Police, but the agency also reported a decline in the number of calls and tickets that were issued compared to just a year ago.
Connecticut State Police said Monday that troopers arrested 41 people for suspicion of DUI and related charges, responded to 444 accidents and issued tickets to 1,418 drivers for speeding, seat belt violations and other motor vehicle infractions. In a press release over the weekend, police indicated that two people had suffered serious injuries as a result of crashes in New Britain and Glastonbury, while three people were killed in separate crashes in Wallingford, West Haven and Milford.
The serious nature of the crashes led to more injuries and deaths than in 2021, but the number of total calls for service, total crashes and DUI-related arrests and total crashes all declined this year.
Despite just one fatal accident during Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, the number of calls for service remained 13% lower than a year ago, the number of accidents reported declined by 18% and the number of accidents with injuries that are not life-threatening declined by 35%.
The number of tickets issued saw a slight increase this year compared to a year ago, however. State troopers issued 1,418 tickets this year compared to just 1,178 infractions in 2021. There were more than twice as many seat belt violations in 2022 and a 40% increase in other hazardous violations, but speeding citations had declined by 50% over the same period a year ago.
In Rhode Island, state police reported 12 arrests for suspicion of DUI, responded to 82 crashes and issued 598 citations for various traffic violations.
The annual Thanksgiving enforcement period began on Wednesday morning at 12:01 a.m. and continued until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
