STONINGTON — A serious crash involving two cars and a motorcycle near Lords Hill Road on Sunday left four people injured including one who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Stonington police, volunteers with the Quiambaug Fire Department and personnel with Stonington Ambulance were called to Route 1 in the area of Lords Hill Road around noon for reports of a serious crash.
Arriving responders found found that the crash involved two cars and a motorcycle, and that the driver of the motorcycle had suffered serious injuries. Additional ambulances and a Lifestar Emergency Medical helicopter were called, but the helicopter was later canceled and the patient was taken by ambulance.
Three others also suffered minor injuries in the crash, officials confirmed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and further details were not available Sunday afternoon. Those involved in the crash were not identified.
— Jason Vallee
