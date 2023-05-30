WESTERLY — An enforcement along Atlantic Avenue beaches over Memorial Day weekend led officers to issue 39 citations to visitors for alcohol violations, exposing an early need for more targeted enforcement over the summer months.
The three-day enforcement included plain-clothed detectives who patrolled beaches Saturday through Monday. Over the course of the enforcement period, Westerly police records show that there were 15 people between the ages of 17 and 20 who were charged with possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person, while an additional 24 were charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.
The charges included five tickets to visitors from Massachusetts and 34 to residents of Connecticut. No Rhode Island residents were cited in the weekend enforcement.
“This is not about spoiling anyone’s fun. We are trying to work towards setting the tone to have a safe summer season,” Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said. “We are seeking to have a tragedy-free summer that everyone can enjoy.”
The targeted enforcement, which is conducted annually thanks in part to grant funding, typically involves undercover officers walking the beach to identify blatant violations. Those found in violation are then issued citations.
Under Rhode Island statutes, possession of alcohol by a minor carries a minimum penalty of a $200 court-ordered contribution to a charitable organization, 20 hours of community service, and a 60-day loss of license for first offenders. Consumption of alcohol in public carries a minimum fine of $85 in Rhode Island and fines of $100 through the Westerly Municipal Court.
The purpose of the enforcement is to both gain compliance and enforce both state and local ordinances that restrict drinking outside of a zone designated by the town for those who wish to consume alcohol. Use of alcohol, especially when exposed to extreme elements including summer sun and cold waters, can result in increased risk for drowning, sun stroke or other medical conditions.
Gingerella said it also presents added challenges regarding possible DUI drivers and can contribute to physical altercations, especially as the beaches become more crowded with visitors and approach full capacity on certain days.
The high number of early citations shows a need to continue the enforcement, Gingerella said. Both uniformed and plain clothes patrols that continue to target public drinking and intoxication, while officers will also be looking to address parking and traffic violations. In the coming weeks, the agency will also bring its Marine Patrol unit into service and resume responsibilities of overseeing pump out boats.
“We are going to do what is necessary to assure a safe, happy summer,” Gingerella said.
