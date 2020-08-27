WESTERLY — Three town teenagers are facing charges after the police said they were involved in the theft of a utility task vehicle from the Ocean house last week.
One of the teens is also facing other charges in connection with several other recent disturbances in Watch Hill.
All three teenage boys — two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were taken into custody on Aug. 21 and charged with larceny over $1,500. The boys were released into the custody of their parents or guardians, police said, and the case has been referred to Rhode Island Family Court as a juvenile matter.
The names of those involved were not released because of their age.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officers were called to the area of the Ocean House around 10:40 p.m. last Friday after receiving a call from a member of the Watch Hill Fire Department who works as a beach security guard at the Ocean House on Bluff Avenue. The guard reported that three kids had passed him on a utility task vehicle, or UTV, and engaged him in a short chase along the beach before abandoning the UTV and fleeing on foot.
Officers responded and were able to recover the six-wheeled UTV, which Lacey said was valued at $18,000, and returned it to the Ocean House. Staff confirmed that the UTV belonged to the hotel, but an investigation remains ongoing to determine where it was taken from and how the teenagers had gained access.
During the investigation, Lacey said officers learned that one of the suspects, 16, was a teenager officers had already dealt with on three separate occasions over the past week. Lacey said the officers went to the teenager's home and witnessed a car with a second teen driving pull into the driveway. Officers questioned the teenagers and they admitted to taking the UTV.
"During questioning, one of the suspects admitted involvement in several other recent disturbances," Lacey said.
On Aug. 17, the department took a complaint from a resident of a condo on Fort Road that the teenager had been throwing rocks and made threatening comments when confronted about it. The police said the 16-year-old retaliated two days later by approaching the victim's condo and ripping a Ring security camera valued at $1,100 off a post at the entrance and destroying it.
He was charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct as a result of the damage, the police said.
Lacey said the other suspects also identified that the same 16-year-old was the one who had pulled a fire alarm along Bay Street on Aug. 20 as well, and the teenager later admitted to it when questioned. Lacey said as a result, he was also charged with disorderly conduct in that case.
Police are continuing the investigation, Lacey said, and are looking into whether any of the three may have been involved in other recent incidents reported in Watch Hill. He said additional charges could be filed pending results of the investigation.
