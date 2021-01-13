HOPKINTON — Officers have filed DUI charges against a Bradford man and Westerly woman after each crashed into a stone wall and a third person was charged in a traffic stop during a busy Sunday for local police.
Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier said the three unrelated arrests, which occurred within a 14-hour period, was “unusually high” for the small town department. He said officials could only speculate on possible causes, but noted that it shows an increased need for enforcement and public education.
“It’s about public safety,” said Carrier, who admitted he was alarmed by the number of DUI cases in a single day. “Anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel while under the influence is putting themselves and those in the community at great risk.”
Fortunately, he said, Sunday’s arrests came without any serious injuries or deaths.
Hopkinton police charged the first driver, 29-year-old Ann Souci, of 5 Pleasant St. in Westerly, after dispatchers received calls around 5:15 a.m. reporting a motorist who had crashed into a stone wall. The police said Souci was traveling along Route 184 Extension, a dead end road near Rhode Island Harvesting Company Inc.
The department was again dispatched to a reported crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, this time in the area of Chase Hill Road. The police said Andrew J. Cook, 58, lost control and drove off the road, striking a few smaller trees and a stone wall.
Both crashes caused only minor damage and no injuries were reported.
Carrier said both drivers were later charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test after refusing a breathalyzer. Each was later released and both are expected to appear in Fourth Division District Court for formal arraignment at a later date.
A Hopkinton man was also charged earlier that evening after two officers on patrol together witnessed him speeding and watched as he swerved across the center line and back into the breakdown lane.
The driver, 53-year-old Wayne Cox, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released.
“Our officers will be out, even during the pandemic, and the department will continue to work towards removing DUI drivers from our roads,” Carrier said. “We need to get involved now and take a stance before this behavior leads to a tragedy.”
