WESTERLY — Three New York residents are facing charges after officers recovered over $5,000 in stolen goods when the car the trio was in crashed along Granite Street while trying to flee a traffic stop Tuesday evening.
Westerly police charged the driver of the car, 20-year-old Tyreik B. Andrews of Jamaica, N.Y., and passengers Francess R. Casseus, 21, of Brooklyn, and Tyonn Brown, 20, of Jamaica, with one count each of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting. Andrews was also charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving with an expired license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving without proper headlights, failure to use a turn signal, speeding and laned roadway violations.
All three were held overnight and arraigned by a justice of the peace at the Westerly Police Department on Wednesday. They were released after each posting a $2,000 surety bond and are scheduled to appear in Fourth Division District Court for a formal arraignment hearing on Nov. 20.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the charges stem from an investigation that began when patrol officers stopped the car just after 7 p.m. Tuesday for driving without headlights.
“The reason for the stop was simply that there were no headlights on. If the car had its headlights on, then the likelihood is they would have left town with thousands (of dollars) in stolen items,” Lacey said.
According to the police report, two officers working together on patrol saw the suspects’ 2004 Nissan Altima along Granite Street in the area of Advanced Auto Parts. As the officers approached the car, the police said Andrews quickly shifted back into gear and drove off at a high rate of speed.
While officers were returning to the police cruiser, the police said Andrews continued along Granite Street to the intersection with Tower Street where several cars were stopped at a red light. The police said he attempted to drive around them, striking an island and knocking over several signs before crashing head-on into a fence in front of the Westerly High School athletic field.
The crash caused the car to spin 180 degrees and pushed the hood up, blocking the windshield, but Andrews continued to drive heading the opposite direction back up Granite Street before crashing into a parked car in the D’Angelo sandwich shop. The police said the officers were still traveling the opposite direction and witnessed the crash before four people then got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot.
The police said one of the passengers, a New York man who was not charged, was located behind a dumpster near Domino’s Pizza and the two other passengers, Casseus and Brown, were found hiding in bushes at the entrance to the Granite Hill Apartments. The police said K-9 Niko, who was with the officers on duty, tracked Andrews to the edge of the Granite Street Apartments property adjacent to Chester Avenue where he was found hiding in the treeline. He refused to cooperate and officers were eventually able to subdue him after first warning him and then sending K-9 Niko into the trees to restrain him.
No significant injuries were reported in the crash or K-9 response, the police said.
A search of the car led officers to find that they were driving with 20 stolen drill batteries, 36 light-dimmer switches and several buckets that were determined to be stolen from Home Depot locations in Westerly, East Haven, Norwalk and Waterford. The stolen items, which were valued at $5,176.39, were later returned to the Westerly Home Depot, the police said.
Lacey said that Andrews remained uncooperative, but that Casseus and Brown told officers they were taking the batteries because they knew a man in New York who would buy them for as much as $100 each. He said the fourth suspect, who chose to remain in the car and said he was sleeping prior to the traffic stop, was not charged because there was no evidence or video to show he was ever in the Westerly store.
The case remains under investigation, the police said, and law enforcement agencies in Connecticut had been advised of the incident. He said the suspects could face additional charges in Connecticut based on the outcome of those investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.