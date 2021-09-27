WESTERLY — A Pawcatuck man has been detained in Connecticut as a fugitive from justice after he was taken into custody over the weekend in connection with a robbery at Danny's Bar on Railroad Avenue last week.
Stonington police arrested the man, 32-year-old Daniel L. Hardison, of 210 Liberty St., after he was seen walking near the intersection of West Broad Street and Liberty Street by an officer familiar with the case. Hardison was taken into incident without custody and was held pending arraignment in New London Superior Court on Monday.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said that once extradition is approved, the department will seek that Hardison be returned to Rhode Island where he will face charges for second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The arrest marks the second of two in connection with a robbery that took place at Danny's Bar on Sept. 20. According to a police report, officers were initially called for a reported disturbance just after 1 a.m. and spoke to a bartender who told the police that two men, Hardison and co-defendant Casey Blanchard, had started to argue loudly before leaving suddenly and skipping out on a $100 tab.
The police said that bartender agreed not to press charges if the two returned to pay their tab, and a witness told police he knew the men and would get a message to them.
Hardison and Blanchard allegedly returned to the bar and Hardison knocked on the door before physically assaulting the bartender. He propped the door for Blanchard, the police said, and the two took $1,287 from the cash register before then fleeing on foot. The police said during the robbery, Hardison pointed to his waistband several times, telling the bartender he had a gun and would shoot the bartender if he did not comply.
The police said the entire incident was captured on surveillance camera which was provided by the bar, leading officers to obtain extraditable warrants for both men.
Hardison and Blanchard were located a short time later near Evans Mobil on West Broad Street by officers with the Stonington Police Department. Blanchard was taken into custody, but Hardison fled on foot and was able to elude arrest.
Blanchard was charged as a fugitive from justice and arraigned on Sept. 21 in New London Superior Court. He has not waived his right to an extradition hearing, court records indicate, and remains in custody in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending an upcoming hearing on Oct. 1.
