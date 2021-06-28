RICHMOND — A 24-year-old Narragansett man is facing charges after the police said he caused a crash in mid-June along Kingstown Road in which the police said he was estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph.
Richmond police charged the man, Zachary Natalizia, on June 18 after he turned himself in upon learning of a warrant for his arrest. Natalizia is facing one count of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury and was arraigned before a justice of the peace before being released on a promise to appear.
The police said in a press release that Natalizia was involved in a crash that took place on June 15 around 5:55 a.m. that left himself injured.
According to the police, he was estimated to be traveling approximately 101 mph in a 35 mph when an accident reconstruction investigation determined that he attempted to overtake another car in a no passing zone. The wreck caused significant damage to his car, and he needed to be extricated.
Natalizia is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Sept. 23.
— Jason Vallee
