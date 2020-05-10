WESTERLY — Two people are recovering from symptoms of hypothermia after their jet ski capsized, and two others were assisted back to shore following a separate incident off of Sandy Point Island during a busy Sunday afternoon for first responders.
Emergency officials were called to the northwestern section of Sandy Point Island, which is located in Little Narragansett Bay and belongs to both Rhode Island and Connecticut, around 2 p.m. after receiving reports that a jet ski carrying two people had capsized. Westerly police said the two men, 20-year-old Westerly resident Brendan Clays and 19-year-old Latham Woodman, of Watertown, Mass., each suffered from apparent hypothermia.
"They were going from Barn Island to Sandy Point and it was too choppy, causing them to fall off and into the water," said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. He said the two were wearing life jackets, but were unable to right the vessel and made their way to Sandy Point Island. They were then able to use a water-protected cell phone to call for help, he said.
Watch Hill firefighters were able to locate and assist the two men. They were taken to shore and treated by staff with Westerly Ambulance before being taken to Westerly Hospital as a precaution. Both were expected to make a full recovery.
Just minutes after the first call, the police said dispatchers received a second report of a kayaker and windsurfer at a different location on the island after the two had also gone into the water. The two were quickly determined to be uninjured and were later taken by boat back to Stonington Borough with the help of Mystic firefighters.
Police and fire officials said the concerns led dispatchers to coordinate a multi-agency response that included volunteers with the Watch Hill, Mystic, Pawcatuck, Westerly and Stonington Borough fire departments, personnel with both Westerly Ambulance and Stonington Ambulance, and law enforcement from Westerly, Stonington and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection.
The U.S. Coast Guard also responded and launched their helicopter to provide overhead support, but the helicopter was canceled before arriving in the region, multiple officials said.
Westerly police said the Coast Guard was working to determine a plan to have the capsized jet ski removed from Little Narragansett Bay, but the vessel remained in the water as of Sunday evening.
Stonington Borough Assistant Fire Chief Theresa Hersh and Watch Hill Fire Chief Robert Peacock each praised the efforts of responders, saying the agencies were able to mobilize quickly and respond to a series of incidents with a lot of unknowns.
"It was a huge team effort with a successful outcome," Hersh said.
