In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Two more Connecticut police officers were fired Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for what officials called their misconduct and lack of compassion in how they treated Cox after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)