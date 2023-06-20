WESTERLY — Two Massachusetts men face charges after getting into a reported fight on a boat off of Napatree Point.
Westerly police received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. Monday from a woman on a boat concerned about the two men also onboard fighting, Police Chief Paul Gingerella said.
Police, along with the Watch Hill Fire Department and the state Department of Environmental Management, responded to try to locate the boat.
“The hardest part was locating the boat at first,” Gingerella said. It was found in the area of the Watch Hill Lighthouse.
DEM and the fire department were able to tow the power boat, a Four Winns model, to the town’s Main Street boat launch, where, Gingerella said, the two highly intoxicated men were taken ashore and into custody.
There were no injuries in the incident, police said.
Police charged Evan Jake Glasson, 32, of Feeding Hills, Mass., with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Police charged Kevin R. Phillips, 53, of Springfield, Mass., with disorderly conduct.
Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.