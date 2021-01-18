NORTH STONINGTON — Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals following a head-on collision along Pendleton Hill Road on Monday afternoon.
Troopers with the Connecticut State Police, North Stonington firefighters and personnel with the North Stonington and Mystic River ambulance associations were called to the area of Route 49 near the Interstate 95 overpass around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash with entrapment and injuries.
First responders arrived to find the drivers of both cars trapped within their vehicles, officials confirmed. One of the drivers was unconscious when medical personnel arrived, while the other was injured but conscious and alert. Both were extricated from their cars as part of an hour-long emergency response at the crash site.
There were no passengers in either car at the time of the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.
It was initially reported that one of the victims had suffered possible life-threatening injuries, but first responders were unable to comment on the nature of injuries or condition of those involved on Monday evening.
A Life Star emergency helicopter was requested from Massachusetts and a landing zone was established along Route 49 near the town line with the assistance of Pawcatuck Fire Department personnel, but the flight was cancelled after concerns regarding wind and other weather conditions. Both drivers were eventually taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance, officials said.
The crash left a portion of the road closed for several hours to allow for response, investigation and clean-up.
Further details of the crash were not available, and the incident remains under investigation through the Connecticut State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.