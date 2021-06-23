HOPKINTON — State and local fire and police officials are investigating the cause of a fast- moving fire that destroyed a mobile home late Tuesday. Two bodies were recovered from a bedroom in the unit.
Fire and police officials received a call reporting a fire at 193 Alton Bradford Road at about 11:54 p.m., according to Hopkinton Police Chief David Palmer. Fire officials arrived to find the mobile home "totally engulfed in flames," he said.
The names of the deceased individuals, who officials with the state fire marshal's office described as an older couple, had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon pending identification by the state medical examiner's office. The couple is believed to have been sleeping at the time of the fire, officials said.
About 80 firefighters from about seven departments responded to the fire. Many of the departments provided tanker trucks to supply water.
"We tried to make a rescue attempt, but there was just too much fire," said Ashaway Fire Chief Ronnie Sposato.
The town's tax assessor records list Daniel A. and Theresa Pelletier as the owners of 193 Alton Bradford Road.
Deputy State Fire Marshal Paul Manning of the state fire marshal's office said the fire is under investigation. Potential details on the cause of the fire will not be released until after the medical examiner completes autopsies on the two victims, Manning said.
— Dale P. Faulkner
