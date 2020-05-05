PROVIDENCE — Two Rhode Island businessmen have been charged with filing a bank loan application that sought to defraud the federal government of $500,000 in forgivable loans through the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act.
Federal law enforcement officials and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island arrested 52-year-old David A. Stavely, a.k.a. Kurt Sanborn, and 51-year-old David Staveley on federal charges of conspiracy to make a false statement to influence the SBA and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Staveley is also facing one count of aggravated identity theft, while Butziger is charged with bank fraud.
The men are the first in the country to be charged with such fraud, officials said in a press release.
“Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and have had their lives thrown into chaos because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is unconscionable that anyone would attempt to steal from a program intended to help hard-working Americans continue to be paid so they can feed their families and pay some of their bills,” said U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was passed in late March, Congress authorized $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional funding.
According to court documents unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence, the fraudulent loan requests were allegedly to pay employees of businesses that were not operating prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and had no salaried employees, or, as in one instance, to pay employees at a business the loan applicant did not own.
Federal documents said Staveley and Butziger discussed via email the creation of fraudulent loan applications and supporting documentations to seek loans guaranteed by the SBA for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program. During that time, Staveley posed as his brother in real estate transactions.
Staveley claimed in loan applications requesting more than $438,500 that he had dozens of employees at three restaurants he owned; two in Warwick, and one in Berlin, Mass.
Staveley’s Massachusetts restaurant was closed by March 10 when the town of Berlin revoked the business’ liquor license for numerous reasons, including that “Sanborn” allegedly misrepresented that his brother owned the restaurant. It was later learned that Staveley had used his brother’s identity, and had also done so in other real estate transactions as well.
On April 6, officials said Butziger filed an application seeking a $105,381 loan as owner of an unincorporated entity named Dock Wireless. Butziger claimed in documentation filed with the bank and in a telephone call with an FBI undercover agent posing as a bank compliance officer that he had seven full-time employees on Dock Wireless’ payroll, including himself. Butziger falsely claimed he brought the employees on full-time on Jan. 1, 2020, and laid them off at the end of March and that they had continued to work without being paid through April 2020.
The Rhode Island Department of Revenue provided information to the IRS showing there was no records of employee wages having been paid in 2020 by either Butziger or Dock Wireless. Agents interviewed several of the supposed Dock Wireless employees who reported that they never worked for Butziger or Dock Wireless.
“Every dollar stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program comes at the expense of employees and small business owners who are working hard to make it through these difficult times,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
