WESTERLY — Two Massachusetts residents are facing charges after the police said a traffic stop for speeding led to the seizure of more than 50 grams of cocaine.
The two suspects, 21-year-old Joseph McDonagh and 29-year-old Katherine McGrath, were taken into custody shortly after noon on Sunday following the traffic stop. They were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
McDonagh is also facing one count of possession of a prohibited weapon after the police said he was found to be carrying brass knuckles.
Both were released on Monday after posting a $10,000 surety bond. They are both scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening in late May.
Westerly police stopped a car driven by McGrath along Canal Street near the intersection with White Rock Road around noon on Sunday. The police said an officer had clocked her traveling 47 mph in a 25 mph zone.
When the officer approached the car, a police report said there was a strong scent of marijuana emanating from the car. McGrath told officers that she, McDonagh and two others in the car who were not charged were returning to Massachusetts after spending the weekend at the Bellisimo Grand Hotel in North Stonington for a pre-wedding celebration. They had left following a domestic dispute between McGrath and her fiance, the police said, which led to domestic charges being filed by Connecticut State Police.
Details of the North Stonington incident and pending charges were not available in Connecticut judicial records as of Tuesday.
The police said McGrath consented to a search, which led officers to find 48.5 grams of cocaine, 9 pills of Xanax and 6.3 grams of marijuana on McDonagh, and 7.3 grams of cocaine, 10 Oxycodone pills and 2.6 grams of marijuana on McGrath. The drugs were seized as evidence and have since been sent to state labs for further testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.