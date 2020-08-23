WESTERLY — Firefighters spent several hours battling a two-alarm blaze Sunday afternoon that left a home along Fox Run heavily damaged.
Several passerbys called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report heavy smoke and flames coming from a home at 11 Fox Run, a house on the southwestern end of the road near the corner with Shepherds Run. A Westerly police officer arrived just three minutes later and immediately notified firefighters that heavy flames were coming from the house.
Westerly firefighters, assisted by mutual aid from the Watch Hill, Pawcatuck and Dunn’s Corners fire departments, arrived to find both the garage and home engulfed in flames. A first-alarm was immediately requested and firefighters asked for a second alarm approximately 10 minutes later after it was determined the blaze had extended through the home and into the rear of the building as well.
The Westerly Ambulance Corps and Providence Canteen, which provides on-site support to first responders during emergency responses, also aided in the response. North Stonington firefighters also aided in providing coverage in Pawcatuck.
It was unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.
Battling summer heat, officials said firefighters were assigned to crews and attacked the fire in waves in order to prevent dehydration and other issues. The fire also presented significant flare-ups, which forced firefighters to continue to douse the home for several hours to combat the subsequent flares.
During the response, heavy damage as a result of the fire also led Westerly fire officials to call for a “defensive response” around 3:30 p.m., with command staff ordering response crews to evacuate the building entirely over fears of potential collapse due to damage.
The garage itself was charred black and caving in as of 3:30 p.m., with smoke still showing from much of the building. Crews had extinguished most of the fire shortly thereafter, but firefighters remained on scene well into the evening.
According to Westerly GIS records, the custom two-story home was built in 1986 and is owned by Dana D. and Linherr Hollingsworth, who are full-time residents of Darien, Connecticut. The owners, who could not be reached for comment, purchased the property in 2006.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time, officials said, and the fire remains under investigation through the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal.
